King Charles offers condolences to families and community affected by Creeslough tragedy
News

King Charles offers condolences to families and community affected by Creeslough tragedy

Emergency services attend the scene following an explosion in Creeslough, in the north west of Ireland on October 8, 2022. - At least nine people have been killed in an explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest, police said on Saturday. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

KING CHARLES has written to message to the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins to express his condolences following the deaths of ten people in an explosion at an Applegreen service station in Creelough, Co Donegal.

A five-year-old girl and her father, two teenagers and a woman in her twenties were among those who died, with gardaí confirming the identities of those who passed yesterday.

In a message to President Michael D Higgins, the king said his and his wife’s sympathies are with those who have lost loved ones.

"My wife and I were filled with immense sadness when we heard of the appallingly tragic explosion at Creeslough, County Donegal" he said.

"We remember with the greatest fondness meeting people from across Donegal when we visited in 2016 and the strong sense of community that exists there.

"However inadequate this may be under such shattering circumstances, we wanted you to know that our most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are with those families and friends who have lost their loves ones in this devastating tragedy, together with yourself and the people of Ireland."

 

Clockwise, from top left: Leona Harper, 14; Jessica Gallagher, 24; Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her son, James Monaghan, 13; James O'Flaherty, 48; Martin McGill, 49; Robert Garwe, 50 and his daughter. Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5; Hugh Kelly, 59; and Martina Martin, 40 (Images: An Garda Siochána)

 

Funeral arrangements for some of the victims have already been announced.

Jessica Gallagher’s funeral mass will take place at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough on Tuesday morning.

Martin McGill’s will be in the same church on Tuesday afternoon, and James O’Flaherty’s funeral will be in St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg on Wednesday.
Fundraiser have also been set up to help the families and community affects by the explosion.

