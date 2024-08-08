Lampposts painted gold in honour of Kellie Harrington’s historic Olympic win

LAMPPOSTS in Dublin have been painted gold this week in honour of Kellie Harrington’s historic Olympic win.

The 34-year-old made history on Tuesday night (August 6) by winning back-to-back Olympic gold medals after beating China's Wenlu Yang in the women's 60kg final.

Following the bout, Harrington told fans the match would be the final one of her boxing career, as she will now focus on a new “life chapter”.

The flags were already out in Harrington’s Portland Row home, where her parents Yvonne and Christy Harrington watched their daughter secure victory from the comfort of their living room.

Speaking after her win, her mother said there were no words to express how proud she was of her daughter, but added “she does what she sets out to do”.

Regarding the future for the now retired boxer, she added: “I can tell you nothing will change. Kellie will be the person she always was and always will be because she comes from a humble family, a humble community."

That community is continuing to celebrate their golden girl this week, where they have painted their lampposts gold in her honour.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has also congratulated Harrington on her achievement, stating: “Kellie Harrington you’ve made history.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ireland it is my joy as Taoiseach to say we could not be prouder of you.”

He added: “We are not only proud of you for becoming a double Olympic champion, but for how you carry yourself as a person and represent our country with distinction.

"You have inspired us all, young and old. You, your family, your coaches, and your community deserve every moment of this victory and celebration.”

President Michael D Higgins has also praised the Dubliner, stating: “Congratulations to Kellie Harrington on her historic achievement in becoming a double Olympic champion with a wonderful gold medal.

“A truly remarkable achievement by a phenomenal sportsperson.”

Harrington's gold medal makes Paris 2024 the most successful Olympics in Ireland’s history – they currently have four gold and three bronze medals.