Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty claims London Irish Centre is ‘beacon of the best of Irishness’

PATRICK KIELTY believes an Irish centre in north London which supports members of the diaspora across the capital is a ‘beacon of the best of Irishness’.

The new host of The Late Late Show, who is based in London but hails from Co. Down, is a vocal supporter of the organisation, which is located in Camden Square.

In June he took part in a fundraising night at the centre, where he was interviewed by Laura Whitmore in front of a live audience.

This week Kielty shared his delight at the news that the organisation will receive a funding injection of €2.2million from the Irish government to support the redevelopment of the LIC.

Founded in 1955 to cater for the needs of Irish emigrants, the centre has ambitious plans to revamp the site - with an estimated cost of £20million - by 2026.

“I’m delighted to see Irish government investment in the exciting development of the London Irish Centre,” Kielty said.

“It really is a beacon of the best of Irishness, and such an important place for so many Irish in London. As a proud supporter of the amazing work the LIC does, I feel privileged to be involved in the project”.

Fellow celebrity supporter, television presenter Dermot O’Leary, who is an LIC patron, has also shared his excitement about the government grant.

“I’m honoured to be a patron of the London Irish Centre and to support this redevelopment project,” he said.

“It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to create something which both honours the proud heritage of the Irish in London and sets out a compelling vision for the future.

"A future with world class facilities to support LIC’s ambitious plans. A future where everyone is welcome to experience something of Ireland in NW1."

The redeveloped LIC will be designed to be an inter-generational meeting place, which will help to combat the challenge of loneliness, the organisation has confirmed.

The new centre will include meeting and event spaces to support community and cultural activities, together with a library, cinema and concert venue.