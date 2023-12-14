Mayor Sadiq Khan and Labour’s Keir Starmer welcome €2.2m funding for London Irish Centre redevelopment

POLITICAL leaders across the capital have welcomed a mammoth funding injection by the Irish Government to support the redevelopment of the London Irish Centre (LIC).

During his visit to London this week, Tánaiste Micheál Martin confirmed €2.2million had been awarded to the charity to support its plans to improve the site in Camden.

Founded in 1955 to cater for the needs of Irish emigrants, the centre has ambitious plans to revamp the site - with an estimed cost of £20million - by 2026.

The Tánaiste met with Rosaleen Blair, Chair of the Board of Trustees at LIC, and LIC CEO Séamus MacCormaic at the Irish Embassy in London yesterday (December 13).

“The London Irish Centre has been a hub of Irish community activity and support in the city for almost seventy years and it is important that it continues to be in a position to best serve London’s Irish community in the years ahead,” Mr Martin said.

“The LIC Board, under the leadership of Rosaleen Blair, has ambitious plans for the future of the Centre and the Government is pleased to be in a position to support its re-development plan,” he added.

“I have visited the Centre a number of times over the years, most recently last September, and I am familiar with the tireless work of the staff and volunteers in supporting some of our most vulnerable citizens.”

The funding is in addition to the €7.32million (£6.32million) in funding announced by the Tánaiste's Department of Foreign Affairs’ Emigrant Support Programme, earlier this year.

“The Centre is also an important part of Ireland’s cultural offering in London and this aspect of its work is central to the re-development plan,” Mr Martin said.

“This is very much in line with the Government’s Global Ireland 2025 commitment to increasing Ireland’s global footprint through culture and something which we are pleased to support.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has welcomed the funding injection.

“It’s great news that the London Irish Centre will receive this much needed investment for its redevelopment, so they can continue their brilliant work with London’s Irish community, as we help to build a better London for everyone,” he said.

“London has the largest Irish community in the UK, and Irish Londoners have made an enormous contribution to the success of our capital cit,” he added.

Labour leader Keir Starmer, who is the MP for Holborn and St Pancras, claimed the grant will ensure the centre continues to go from “strength to strength”.

“As the local MP, I am deeply proud of the London Irish Centre (LIC), the work I have seen that it does first hand and the rich contribution it continues to make after almost seventy years in Camden Square,” he said.

“It is wonderful to see the LIC go from strength to strength with the planned opening of a new centre in early 2026, which will represent a bright new chapter for the Centre,” he added.

“I offer my support and wish it every success for the years ahead.”