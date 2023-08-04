Leading Irish cardiac surgeon dies on cycling trip in France
News

Leading Irish cardiac surgeon dies on cycling trip in France

Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast (Wikimedia)

Simon MacGowan, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon working at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast has died during a holiday cycle trip across the French Alps.

He was a member of the Bray Wheelers (Co. Wicklow) and North Down cycling clubs. Bray Wheelers said on social media to voice their sadness, posting that the club was “consumed with sadness to learn of the tragic loss of our club member and friend”.

Brian Harris, PRO for Bray Wheelers Cycling Club said: “Everyone at the club is in complete shock at Simon’s passing.

“He was a hugely popular man in the Irish cycling community and we pass on our sincere condolences to all his family and friends.

“They are all in our thoughts at this most difficult time.”

Mr MacGowan graduated from the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin forty years ago and took up the a position of consultant cardiac surgeon at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast in 1996.

He was also a Fellow of the European Board of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons.

 

See More: Cardiac Surgeon, France

