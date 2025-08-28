Leading Northern Irish theatre forced to close for six months following ‘substantial’ water leak

ONE of Northern Ireland’s leading theatres has been forced to close due to a “substantial” water leak at the site.

The Alley Theatre in Strabane, Co. Tyrone is expected to remain closed for roughly six months for essential repair and restoration works to be completed.

Derry City and Strabane District Council have confirmed that the venue will close from Friday, September 25, to “facilitate extensive repair and restoration works following the recent discovery of a substantial water leak at the venue”.

“A full assessment of the damage and necessary work was carried out by Council’s property teams as soon as the leak became apparent and in recent weeks a further external report was carried out which indicated the urgent need to address the issues,” they said in a statement.

“The remedial works are expected to be extensive and will require a significant drying out period in addition to the physical works,” they add.

A spokesperson for Council said that while the closure is “regrettable”, it is working to “minimise the impact” of the temporary closure on the public.

“While the essential work will regrettably have an impact on the many service users and partners of the Alley, Council officers will work with them all to minimise the impact of the closure and, where possible, to assist with alternative venues to host events in the Strabane area during the works,” the spokesperson said.

“This will lead to the cancellation of some events planned for six months until the end of March 2026 and the venue team are working with promoters to manage that process,” they add.

“As a purely precautionary measure the venue will only take provisional bookings then until September 2026 to allow for any unforeseen issues once the work commences.”

Staff at the venue will remain in the employment of Council for the duration of the work and will support Alley Theatre projects or other Council services during this period.

Customers with tickets for performances cancelled during the closure will receive a full refund from the Alley Box Office.

“Council appreciates the impact and concern the works will have on service users and the wider community in the short term,” the spokesperson added.

“Council officers are working with the insurers to minimise the cost to ratepayers and the detail of that will be presented to Elected Members in the coming weeks.”

They explained: “We are working with all our partners to ensure the work takes place as quickly and efficiently as possible so we can return to serving the community and hosting events, performances and exhibitions and providing visitor information services as early as possible in 2026.

“The closure will also provide an opportunity for other potential improvement works to take place at the venue to create an enhanced facility ahead of our reopening and the celebrations for its 20th anniversary in 2027.”