Legendary Irish warrior Fionn mac Cumhaill appears on new Royal Mail stamp collection

FIONN MAC CUMHAILL, the legendary warrior of Irish folklore, is to appear on a new collection of stamps from the Royal Mail.

Mac Cumhaill, the leader of the Fianna band of Irish warriors, features on one of eight stamps capturing the spirit of well-known mythical creatures and legendary figures of folklore.

Illustrated by London-based artist Adam Simpson, the other stamps feature Beowulf and Grendel, Blodeuwedd, the Loch Ness Monster, Cornish piskies, Black Shuck, a grindylow and a selkie.

Mac Cumhaill is said to have obtained all the knowledge of the universe when he put his thumb to his mouth after burning it while cooking the Salmon of Knowledge.

It is also claimed that he slayed Áileen, the fire-breathing man of the Tuatha Dé Danann, who had wreaked destruction on Tara during Samhain for 23 years.

However, Mac Cumhaill is most famously said to created the Giant's Causeway in Co. Antrim as he made a path to Scotland to face the giant Benandonner, before tricking his Scottish rival into fleeing.

The Isle of Man and Rockall are reputed to be from misplaced throws aimed at Bennandonner, with Lough Neagh the void left from Mac Cumhaill snatching up a lump of earth.

"For some parts of the UK, local myths and legends are as much a part of their identity as the local landmarks and architecture," said David Gold, Director of External Affairs and Policy at the Royal Mail.

"These beautifully-illustrated stamps celebrate a fascinating aspect of British culture and custom."

Selkies, Piskies and Grindylows

While the Mac Cumhaill stamp represents Northern Ireland in the collection, the other stamps reflect folktales, myths and legends from across Great Britain, with each region having its own unique stories.

The Old English poem Beowulf recounts how the eponymous hero defended the Danish King Hrothgar's mead hall, vanquishing the monstrous Grendel.

The Welsh story of Blodeuwedd, conjured from flowers and destined to wed an unwanted suitor, illustrates the complexities of human emotions and behaviour.

In Orkney and Shetland, selkies shed their seal skins to take human form before eventually leaving their human mates, succumbing to their yearning for the sea.

The piskies of Cornwall are blamed for stealing household items and leading travellers astray with their pisky lights.

Grindylows are sprites with long arms who lurk in the rivers and ponds of Lancashire and Yorkshire, waiting to drag curious children to their deaths.

Black Shuck, a spectral hound with fiery eyes, stalks the countryside of East Anglia, foretelling death and destruction.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Loch Ness Monster is one of the most famous legendary creatures in the world.

The long-necked, humped beast snakes through the depths, a remnant of our ancient past that still waits for us in the deep.

Such tales continue to captivate and inspire, offering a fascinating window into the collective psyche of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from today and go on general sale from March 27.

