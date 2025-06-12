Leisure centre torched and hatchet thrown at police in third night of riots

A LEISURE centre was set alight as riots continued in Northern Ireland last night.

Nine police officers were injured in Ballymena, Co. Antrim as the disorder continued for a third consecutive evening.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has condemned the violence as “completely unacceptable”.

Disorder erupted in the town on the evening of Monday, June 9 following a peaceful protest organised after the alleged sexual assault of a local teenage girl by two teenage boys.

The violence has continued every night since, with a number of people arrested after houses were ransacked, cars were set on fire and roads were blocked.

PSNI officers have come under attack while policing the disorder.

Last night officers once were hit with petrol bombs, heavy masonry, bricks and fireworks, the PSNI confirmed in a statement this morning.

A hatchet was also thrown at officers.

“Nine officers were injured – thankfully, none of our officers reported serious injuries – and remained on duty,” they added.

The violence has spread outside of the Ballymena area.

In Larne, a local leisure centre had been set alight in what police describe as a “shameful arson attack”.

“Shockingly, people were inside the building at the time of this fire – thankfully no injuries were reported – and we could have been looking at a completely different situation,” they added.

Further disruption was caused in the Marine Highway area of Carrickfergus, where masked protestors blocked local roads.

Two men aged in their 20s and one in their 30s, along with two teenagers, were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and other offences last night.

A teenager was also arrested in the Newtownabbey area in connection with disorder in the Station Road area.

In Coleraine, police received reports that a bus had been attacked, and was prevented from entering the train station.

A number of bins were also set alight on train tracks at the station - and petrol bombs were also thrown at officers – trains and bus services were also cancelled.

Over the course of the night officers fired Attenuating Energy Projectiles (AEPs) and used water cannons to disperse the crowds.

Calm was brought to the affected areas at 1am this morning, the PSNI confirm.

“Last night a significant policing operation was again required on our streets to deal with violent disorder,” Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said.

“This criminal behaviour has no place on the streets of Northern Ireland and is completely unacceptable.

“What we witnessed last night has caused fear and huge disruption within our communities, including to our local transport network and community services.”

He added: “Police officers came under attack from petrol bombs, fireworks and heavy masonry.

“A hatchet was also thrown at police lines during this disorder in a clear attempt to seriously injure our officers – and I thank them once again for their continued efforts putting themselves on the line keeping our streets safe.”

The force is now working to identify all those responsible for the disorder.

“We made six arrests last night during this disorder and more will follow,” Asst Chf Con Henderson said.

“We are working hard to identify all those responsible in this criminal disorder, and those involved will be dealt with using the full force of the law,” he added.

“We are now in the process of gathering evidence, CCTV and other footage of yesterday’s disorder, and anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact police on 101.

“I would strongly urge anyone who was involved in yesterday’s rioting and disorder to think long and hard about their actions and its impact.

“I would also appeal for calm voices and cool heads to reduce tensions.”