Croke Park poised to host Ireland’s first NFL game

CROKE Park in Dublin is on the brink of making history as Ireland’s first-ever NFL game is poised to take place later this year.

Government officials were briefed last week on a proposal to bring a Pittsburgh Steelers fixture to the GAA headquarter, with speculation mounting that the Steelers could face off against the Green Bay Packers this September.

Discussions are ongoing, according to RTÉ.

Dublin has long been on the NFL’s radar. The league has been steadily expanding its global footprint, hosting regular-season games in London, Munich, Berlin and Rio de Janeiro.

The Steelers, one of the NFL’s most storied franchises, have deep ties to Ireland. The team is owned by the Rooney family, whose late patriarch, Dan Rooney, served as the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland and was a noted philanthropist.

The Steelers previously played an exhibition game at Croke Park in 1997, taking on the Chicago Bears in a pre-season friendly.

That connection deepened in 2022 when the franchise secured the NFL’s marketing rights for both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland through the league’s Global Markets Program, laying the groundwork for future games on Irish soil.

Daniel Rooney, the Steelers’ Director of Business Development and Strategy and grandson of Dan Rooney, has often spoken of his family’s Irish heritage.

“We do have a lot of history here. The Rooneys emigrated from Newry in the 1840s. We played a game in this stadium in 1997, and we've been coming back ever since. I love the country,” he said during the announcement of their marketing rights.

Founded in 1933, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the seventh-oldest franchise in the NFL and one of its most successful, having claimed six Super Bowl titles.

American football — a beginners guide

American football has come a long way from its roots in the 19th century, evolving from a blend of rugby and soccer played in US colleges.

The sport’s transformation began in earnest in the early 1900s, with key rule changes introduced by figures like Walter Camp, often referred to as the "Father of American Football." Innovations such as the forward pass, the introduction of downs, and the standardisation of team sizes helped distinguish American football from its predecessors.

The National Football League (NFL) was established in 1920, and over the decades, it grew from a regional pastime into a global phenomenon.

The Super Bowl, first played in 1967, became not just a championship game but a cultural event watched by millions worldwide.

Today, the NFL's efforts to expand internationally reflect the sport’s universal appeal, with games regularly played in Europe and beyond, now bringing it to Irish shores for the first time.