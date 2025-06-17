Over half a million apply for NFL Croke Park tickets

OVER 600,000 people joined the online queue to secure tickets for the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Steelers and Vikings will face off at Dublin’s Croke Park on Sunday, September 28, with kick-off at 2:30.

Tickets officially went on sale at midday, but thousands had already begun forming online minutes after a virtual waiting room opened at 11 a.m.

According to Ticketmaster, fans were assigned random positions in the queue once sales began.

A message on the website acknowledged the surge in traffic: “We are currently experiencing a high volume of traffic. Please sit tight.”

An update posted in the afternoon acknowledged the wait, “This is a popular sale, and there are still tickets available. Thank you for your patience.”

The game is also drawing interest from fans in Germany and Britain, where the NFL has gained popularity in recent years.

The Pittsburgh Steelers last visited Dublin when they played a pre-season game there against the Chicago Bears in 1997, only filling out about half the stadium seats.

The Rooney family owns the Pittsburgh Steelers and are particularly proud of their Irish descent, with roots tracing back to County Down, before their family emigrated in the 1800s.

Last week, the stadium confirmed ticket prices, which range from €80 to €300 depending on where you want to sit.

While Croke Park’s usual capacity is a little over 82,000, the venue will be limited to around 76,000 people for this event.