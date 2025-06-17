Over half a million apply for NFL Croke Park tickets
Sport

Over half a million apply for NFL Croke Park tickets

Enough people applied for tickets to fill the stadium seven times over (Wikimedia Commons/Photo by Rob Hurson)

OVER 600,000 people joined the online queue to secure tickets for the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Steelers and Vikings will face off at Dublin’s Croke Park on Sunday, September 28, with kick-off at 2:30.

Tickets officially went on sale at midday, but thousands had already begun forming online minutes after a virtual waiting room opened at 11 a.m.

According to Ticketmaster, fans were assigned random positions in the queue once sales began.

A message on the website acknowledged the surge in traffic: We are currently experiencing a high volume of traffic. Please sit tight.”

An update posted in the afternoon acknowledged the wait,This is a popular sale, and there are still tickets available. Thank you for your patience.”

The game is also drawing interest from fans in Germany and Britain, where the NFL has gained popularity in recent years.

The Pittsburgh Steelers last visited Dublin when they played a pre-season game there against the Chicago Bears in 1997, only filling out about half the stadium seats.

The Rooney family owns the Pittsburgh Steelers and are particularly proud of their Irish descent, with roots tracing back to County Down, before their family emigrated in the 1800s.

Last week, the stadium confirmed ticket prices, which range from €80 to €300 depending on where you want to sit.

While Croke Park’s usual capacity is a little over 82,000, the venue will be limited to around 76,000 people for this event.

See More: Croke Park, NFL, Rooney Family, Ticketmaster

Related

Leinster thrash the Bulls to secure URC title
Sport 1 day ago

Leinster thrash the Bulls to secure URC title

By: Mark Murphy

Croke Park poised to host Ireland’s first NFL game
Sport 4 months ago

Croke Park poised to host Ireland’s first NFL game

By: Gerard Cassini

English rugby scribe fumes that Leinster will play at Croke Park
Sport 1 year ago

English rugby scribe fumes that Leinster will play at Croke Park

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Motorcyclist dies following collision in Monaghan
News 7 hours ago

Motorcyclist dies following collision in Monaghan

By: Fiona Audley

Recognition for volunteers supporting Irish community in Britain
Community 7 hours ago

Recognition for volunteers supporting Irish community in Britain

By: Irish Post

Aer Lingus partners with Dr Norah Patten ahead of historic space mission
News 8 hours ago

Aer Lingus partners with Dr Norah Patten ahead of historic space mission

By: Fiona Audley

Bank of Ireland joins British anti-fraud initiative
News 8 hours ago

Bank of Ireland joins British anti-fraud initiative

By: Mark Murphy

‘Final justice’ for Tuam babies as complex excavation works to recover remains begins
News 9 hours ago

‘Final justice’ for Tuam babies as complex excavation works to recover remains begins

By: Fiona Audley

Mother and teen daughter among those charged in connection with riots in Northern Ireland
News 10 hours ago

Mother and teen daughter among those charged in connection with riots in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley