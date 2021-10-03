Life for man guilty of 'horrific' murder of month-old son

A MAN has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his 39-day-old son.

James Dean Clark, 31, of Warmley, South Gloucestershire, must serve a minimum of 15 years after being found guilty of murder at Bristol Crown Court on September 24.

A post mortem investigation found that his son, Sean, had suffered 74 fractures to his ribs along with two serious head injuries.

'Impossible to comprehend'

"This has been an extremely harrowing and complex case to investigate and our hearts go out to all those members of Sean's family who have been impacted by his tragic death," said Senior Investigating officer DS James Riccio.

"James Clark showed a complete lack of remorse during the investigation and his subsequent trial.

"It's impossible to comprehend how a father could inflict these horrific injuries on a child he was supposed to love and protect."

Violently shaken

Baby Sean was found unresponsive in his cot on the morning of January 14, 2018.

In line with all sudden and unexplained deaths of an infant, post-mortem examinations were carried out to determine the cause of death.

Medical experts concluded that Sean had suffered a total of 74 fractures to his ribs along with two serious head injuries.

While some of the injuries were recent, there was evidence others were not and had begun to heal.

The jury heard the injuries were consistent with Sean having been shaken violently shortly before his death.