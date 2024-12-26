Lord of the Dance
News

‘Life will never be the same’: Family’s tribute after young woman killed in collision

THE young woman killed in a collision in Fermanagh has been named.

Amy Stokes died on Monday, December 23 when the car she was a passenger in was involved a collision in the Ballyconnell Road area of Derrylin at around 10.50pm.

She died “tragically, following a road accident” her family have since confirmed.

“She was such an amazing person with a heart of gold,” they said in a statement.

Amy Stokes died following a collision on December 23

They described her as “a loving wife, daughter, sister, daughter-in-law and friend”, who “thought the world of her husband Damien, her parents, brothers and sisters and her in-laws”.

Ms Stokes, who was born in Drogheda, Co. Louth but was now living in Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, had only been married for a few months, following her wedding in September 2024.

“Amy was a very kind-hearted welcoming person to everyone she met and was always so friendly,” her family said,

“Life will never be the same without her.”

Mrs Stokes funeral Mass will take place at Our lady of lourdes Church in Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan at 11am on Saturday 28, followed by burial in Carrick-On-Shannon Cemetery.

The PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit detectives continue to investigate the collision, and have aaked any witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1642 of 23/12/24.

