'Life is wonderful' - It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star jets over to Dublin for a pint of Guinness
News

'Life is wonderful' - It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star jets over to Dublin for a pint of Guinness

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA The Gang Recycles Their Trash - Episode 1 (Airs Thursday, October 18, 10:00 pm e/p) Pictured: (L-R) Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly, Rob McElhenney as Mac, Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds, Kaitlin Olson as Dee Reynolds

IT’S ALWAYS Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney jetted over to Dublin this week for a pint of Guinness in the home of the black stuff.

The writer and comedian, who plays Ronald "Mac" McDonald, on the anarchic sitcom took to social media to share a few snaps from his trip.

It was a family affair with McElhenney joined by his two younger siblings for the visit.

And while the McElhenneys no doubt saw plenty of Dublin during their unspecified visit, they wasted little time in getting to the Guinness Storehouse for a pint or two.

Advertisement

It’s no secret that Guinness tastes that bit better in Ireland and especially in Dublin, the city that gave birth to the world’s most famous stout.

That certainly proved the case for the It’s Always Sunny actor, who tweeted out an image of the poster for the upcoming 14th season of the comedy series.

"Season 14 poster. And yes I’m posting it from the Guinness Brewery in Dublin because life is wonderful,” he wrote alongside the image.

The trip was made extra poignant for the fact both McElhenney's parents are of Irish descent.

Advertisement

McElhenney isn’t the first famous name to discover, first-hand, that there’s no better place in the world to enjoy a pint of Guinness than Dublin.

X-Men star Hugh Jackman went viral a few months ago after sharing his reaction to his first ever pint of Guinness in the Irish capital.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is set to break the record for the longest running sitcom in television history this season.

The new series is set to boast some stellar celebrity names to go alongside Danny DeVito too, with Dolph Lundgren among the special guest stars set to feature.

See More: Dublin, Guinness, Irish Pub, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Rob McElhenny

Related

Dublin's oldest fruit and veg market closes today after 127 years
News 32 minutes ago

Dublin's oldest fruit and veg market closes today after 127 years

By: Harry Brent

Scenic Dublin trail named among list of world’s most thrilling running routes
News 3 hours ago

Scenic Dublin trail named among list of world’s most thrilling running routes

By: Jack Beresford

'I was in the wrong' - Conor McGregor apologises for Dublin pub punch incident
News 8 hours ago

'I was in the wrong' - Conor McGregor apologises for Dublin pub punch incident

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Ireland agrees to take in migrants stranded on Mediterranean rescue ship
News 2 hours ago

Ireland agrees to take in migrants stranded on Mediterranean rescue ship

By: Harry Brent

Taoiseach threatens to vote against Mercosur trade deal if Brazil fails to protect Amazon
News 2 hours ago

Taoiseach threatens to vote against Mercosur trade deal if Brazil fails to protect Amazon

By: Harry Brent

Liam Neeson starring in new action thriller from the writer of 'Armageddon'
News 4 hours ago

Liam Neeson starring in new action thriller from the writer of 'Armageddon'

By: Jack Beresford

'Find the deals':8 pieces of advice for Irish students about to start college
Life & Style 4 hours ago

'Find the deals':8 pieces of advice for Irish students about to start college

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish-American entertainer Gene Kelley would have turned 107 today
Life & Style 4 hours ago

Irish-American entertainer Gene Kelley would have turned 107 today

By: Rachael O'Connor