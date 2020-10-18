Linda Nolan writes heartbreaking 60th birthday message to her late sister Bernie
News

Linda Nolan writes heartbreaking 60th birthday message to her late sister Bernie

Image: Linda Nolan/Twitter

IRISH SINGER Linda Nolan has penned a heartbreaking tribute to her late sister Bernie marking what would have been her 60th birthday.

Linda and Bernie enjoyed success together as part of the family pop group The Nolans.

Tragically, Bernie died in 2013 from breast cancer aged just 52.

Posting a picture of herself alongside her younger sister, Linda wrote: "Happy 60th birthday Bernie... What a party it would have been, my little sister joining the 60s club!

"Not a day goes by when I don't think of you and miss you.

Advertisement

"My heart aches just to hug you one more time and to hear your voice.

"Until we meet again, I love you so much."

Actor Graham Cole was among those to reply, paying tribute to Bernie’s memory.

“Much missed and still so loved Bernie we miss you,” he wrote.

She called on fans to honour Bernie’s memory by having a drink "specifically a Moscow mule" in her memory.

Advertisement

One fan praised Linda for creating “a lovely post for your lovely sister”.

"Bernie had the most infectious cheeky smile,” they said.

“I’m raising a glass in her memory - and you Linda - raising a glass to you - your amazing strength and courage is an inspiration.”

Earlier this year Linda, 61, revealed both she and her sister Anne were receiving treatment for different types of cancer.

While Linda is battling liver cancer, her older sister Anne, 69, is being treated for breast cancer.

Born and raised in Dublin, the Nolans are often referred to as Ireland's First Family of Music, they were the first Irish performers to achieve international success, preceding the likes of The Fureys and The Corrs.

See More: Linda Nolan, Music, Nolan Sisters

Related

Linda Nolan 'scared of dying' as she opens up about 'incurable' secondary cancer diagnosis
News 3 years ago

Linda Nolan 'scared of dying' as she opens up about 'incurable' secondary cancer diagnosis

By: Erica Doyle Higgins

Coleen Nolan breaks down as she reveals sister Linda has incurable cancer
News 3 years ago

Coleen Nolan breaks down as she reveals sister Linda has incurable cancer

By: Aidan Lonergan

Linda Nolan will face benefit fraud charges in Blackpool
News 5 years ago

Linda Nolan will face benefit fraud charges in Blackpool

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Mitchels men make it seven in a row
Sport 1 hour ago

Mitchels men make it seven in a row

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Casements and Brendans advance to semi-finals in Warwickshire
Sport 1 hour ago

Casements and Brendans advance to semi-finals in Warwickshire

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Joe Biden pledges to create 'a roadmap to citizenship' for undocumented Irish in US if elected
News 9 hours ago

Joe Biden pledges to create 'a roadmap to citizenship' for undocumented Irish in US if elected

By: Jack Beresford

107-year-old Meath woman's secret to a long life is prayer and a full Irish breakfast
News 10 hours ago

107-year-old Meath woman's secret to a long life is prayer and a full Irish breakfast

By: Jack Beresford

Adorable disabled rescue dog lifting spirits at local schools across Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Adorable disabled rescue dog lifting spirits at local schools across Northern Ireland

By: Jack Beresford