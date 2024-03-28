London Irish Centre receives half of £68k raised at Green & Fortune event

AN annual St. Patrick’s Day fundraising event raised more than £68k this month which will support two vital charities in London.

Hosted by the Irish-founded hospitality provider Green & Fortune, the fifth annual St Patrick’s Day lunch took place at its King’s Cross venue Kings Place Events and Rotunda Bar and Restaurant.

There £68k was raised through a raffle, auction, sweepstake and - for the first time this year - a silent auction too.

In addition, 50 per cent of ticket sales for the event contributed to the total, which brings their grand total raised to date to nearly £190k.

The lunch was held in aid of two charities for 2024, Hospitality Action and The London Irish Centre, who each receive £34k.

“This event represents many things for Green & Fortune,” founder and Chief Executive John Nugent said.

“Clearly raising funds is important. Bringing people together and creating the environment that allows people to support our various communities is key,” he added.

“This lunch creates this space, and I am grateful for the support given to it by all who attend, donate and get behind these two great charities.”

More than 200 guests from the hospitality and catering industry, as well as the Irish community in London, attended the event, where they were enjoyed a Black Velvet and Boatyard Gin cocktail reception, followed by an Irish inspired menu.

For starters they were served cured salmon with crispy boxty potato, crème fraiche and Exmoor caviar, followed by a main course of bacon chop with savoy cabbage, spring carrot and nettle and spring onion colcannon.

Dessert consisted of a mini pudding selection of apple, ginger and whiskey tartlets, whipped cream, dark chocolate and Guinness cake and mini shortbread three leaf clovers, accompanied by wines sponsored by Alliance Wine.

During the event, guests heard from Chris Mitchell and Robbie Laidlaw.

The pair, who in December 2023 completed the World’s Toughest Row - a 3,000-mile race across the Atlantic, regaled attendees with stories from their challenge.

Music came from The Craicheads, who hosted a live singalong before providing the entertainment at the after-party from 5pm.