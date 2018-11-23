NEW YORK police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Irish man killed in a one-punch attack outside a bar in the Queens area of the city.

Danny McGee from Drumlish in Longford was reportedly assaulted outside The Gaslight Bar by a man who fled the scene on foot following the attack.

McGee, who had only recently turned 21, had been living and working in New York for over a year prior to the attack, which occurred during a night out in the city.

The incident took place shortly after 3.45am on Wednesday, Nov 22. McGee had reportedly been involved in an altercation inside the bar with the fight spilling outside on to the street.

An NYPD statement said: "Police responded to a 911 call of a male assaulted in front of 43-17 Queens Boulevard, The Gas Light Bar, located within the confines of the 108 Precinct.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 21-year-old male lying on the ground, with trauma to the head.

"EMS also responded to the location and transported the male to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

"A preliminary investigation determined that the male was punched in the head by an unknown male in front of the location, who then fled the scene on foot.

"There are no arrests at this time. The investigation remains ongoing."

The Department of Foreign Affairs is currently providing consular assistance to McGee's family during what is a difficult time for all involved.

Speaking to the Longford Leader, Longford Councillor Martin Mulleady described the incident as "awful news to get."

"I knew the young man very well and his family are extremely well got in the area. My heart goes out to them at this very sad time," he added.

An avid sportsman, McGee previously turned out for the Longford GAA club Fr Manning Gaels and St Vincent's minor club.

The club has since issued a statement expressing "great sadness and shock" at McGee's passing, while paying tribute to the 21-year-old.

"Danny was a terrific talent and starred for St. Vincent's at each age group and played for the Gaels shortly before emigrating to the US. Above all he was a young gentleman, with a great sense of humour, who was loved by all who knew him. To his heartbroken family and wide circle of friends we extend our deepest sympathy.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."