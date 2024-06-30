Luas services disrupted after vehicle driven on to tracks
A crane was used to remove the vehicle (Image: Luas / Twitter)

DUBLIN'S tram system faced disruption on Saturday evening after a vehicle was driven on to the tracks.

The Luas Red Line suffered significant delays following the incident, which occurred near the Blackhorse stop shortly after 7pm last night.

Services later returned to normal after a crane was used to lift the vehicle from the tracks.

"A reckless motorist has embedded their car on the Luas track at Blackhorse," read an update from Luas last night.

"Three tow truck companies, Luas technicians and An Garda Síochána are on site.

"Following inspection, the car will have to be removed by a crane."

Overhead power in the area had to be de-energised while the vehicle was removed at around 10pm.

The Red Line service resumed with delays, before returning to normal at around 11pm.

According to RTÉ News, gardaí said the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

The incident occurred on an evening when tens of thousands of people were in the capital for major events.

Dublin and Galway faced off in an All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park, while Taylor Swift was playing the second of three consecutive nights at the Aviva Stadium.

