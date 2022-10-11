Madeleine McCann suspect charged with several sexual offences in Germany, including rape of Irish woman

THE MAIN suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been charged in Germany with several unrelated sexual offences allegedly committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

Prosecutors in Germany's Braunschweig have charged convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, a 45-year-old German man, with three counts of rape and two counts of child sexual abuse.

One of the charges relates to the alleged rape of a 20-year-old Irish woman in Praia da Rocha in 2004.

Another of the charges relates to the alleged rape of a woman in her 70s in her holiday apartment in Portugal at an unknown date between 2000 and 2006.

He is also accused of forcing a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity and of two other offences related to girls aged 10 and 11.

Christian Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year sentence in northern Germany for raping a 72-year-old American tourist in Praia da Luz in 2005.

The investigation into Madeleine's disappearance is continuing irrespective of the charges brought, prosecutors said.

The Federal Criminal Police Office and the prosecutor's office in Braunschweig issued a new request to the public for assistance with the McCann case.

Christian Brueckner was identified as a suspect in the McCann case by Portuguese officials in June 2020, but has reportedly denied any involvement in the case.

Earlier this year, on the 15th anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance, her parents said it is "essential" to learn the truth of what happened to their daughter.

On the same day, the Metropolitan Police, which continues to treat the case as a missing persons inquiry, said it is "committed" to finding the truth.

In July 2013 Scotland Yard launched its own investigation, Operation Grange, into Madeleine's disappearance.