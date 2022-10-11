Madeleine McCann suspect charged with several sexual offences in Germany, including rape of Irish woman
News

Madeleine McCann suspect charged with several sexual offences in Germany, including rape of Irish woman

THE MAIN suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been charged in Germany with several unrelated sexual offences allegedly committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

Prosecutors in Germany's Braunschweig have charged convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, a 45-year-old German man, with three counts of rape and two counts of child sexual abuse.

One of the charges relates to the alleged rape of a 20-year-old Irish woman in Praia da Rocha in 2004.

Another of the charges relates to the alleged rape of a woman in her 70s in her holiday apartment in Portugal at an unknown date between 2000 and 2006.

He is also accused of forcing a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity and of two other offences related to girls aged 10 and 11.

Christian Brueckner Image: EPA/CARABINIERI HANDOUT

Christian Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year sentence in northern Germany for raping a 72-year-old American tourist in Praia da Luz in 2005.

The investigation into Madeleine's disappearance is continuing irrespective of the charges brought, prosecutors said.

The Federal Criminal Police Office and the prosecutor's office in Braunschweig issued a new request to the public for assistance with the McCann case.

Christian Brueckner was identified as a suspect in the McCann case by Portuguese officials in June 2020, but has reportedly denied any involvement in the case.

Earlier this year, on the 15th anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance, her parents said it is "essential" to learn the truth of what happened to their daughter.

On the same day, the Metropolitan Police, which continues to treat the case as a missing persons inquiry, said it is "committed" to finding the truth.

In July 2013 Scotland Yard launched its own investigation, Operation Grange, into Madeleine's disappearance.

See More: Christian Brueckner, Madeleine McCann

Related

Suspect in Madeleine McCann case breaks silence on accusations
News 1 year ago

Suspect in Madeleine McCann case breaks silence on accusations

By: Jack Beresford

Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case linked to disappearances of two other children
News 2 years ago

Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case linked to disappearances of two other children

By: Jack Beresford

Scotland and Ireland will pay tribute to the Creeslough community in tonight's World Cup play-off
Sport 5 minutes ago

Scotland and Ireland will pay tribute to the Creeslough community in tonight's World Cup play-off

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Vera Pauw feels that Ireland's underdogs tag doesn't bother her ahead of the game against Scotland tonight
Sport 1 hour ago

Vera Pauw feels that Ireland's underdogs tag doesn't bother her ahead of the game against Scotland tonight

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's Troy Parrott will be out for a number of months (knee) confirms Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe
Sport 3 hours ago

Ireland's Troy Parrott will be out for a number of months (knee) confirms Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Celtic have been fined for their 'F*** the crown banner that was unveiled during the Champions League last month
Sport 4 hours ago

Celtic have been fined for their 'F*** the crown banner that was unveiled during the Champions League last month

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Mayor of Liverpool condemns inflation of accommodation costs for Eurovision dates next May
News 6 hours ago

Mayor of Liverpool condemns inflation of accommodation costs for Eurovision dates next May

By: Connell McHugh

Vera Pauw believes an Ireland reaching their first major ever tournament 'could inspire Ireland's next generation'
Sport 6 hours ago

Vera Pauw believes an Ireland reaching their first major ever tournament 'could inspire Ireland's next generation'

By: Conor O'Donoghue