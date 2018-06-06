Man, 50s, 'crushed to death by tractor' on Irish farm

AN investigation is underway after a man died in an accident involving a tractor on a farm in Co. Waterford.

It's understood that the farmer, aged in his 50s, was crushed by the tractor last night in Kilrossanty, between Dungarvan and Kilmacthomas.

The man was alone at the time of the incident.

It is believed that the accident may have happened while work was taking place on silage harvesting.

The exact time at which the incident occurred is not known but the man's body was found on Tuesday evening.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed it is carrying out an investigation into the death.

Advertisement

High-risk job

Last year, a report by the HSA and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) named farming as the most dangerous occupation in Ireland.

The findings showed that the rate of fatalities amongst farmers is nearly 10 times the national average across all jobs.

Over 150 people have lost their lives on Irish farms since 2010.