Man admits raping woman he met on dating app and invited to his home
News

A MAN has admitted raping a woman in his home after meeting her on a dating app.

Ryan Mulhern, of Hornsey Lane, in north London, pleaded guilty and was convicted of rape and attempted rape at Snaresbrook Crown Court on April 21.

The 41-year-old's conviction came exactly a month after he raped the woman, whom he had met via a dating app.

The court heard that on Tuesday, March 21, at 9.50pm police were called to Hornsey Lane, Haringey after a member of the public found a woman crying and stating that she had just been raped.

The victim, aged 25, explained that she had met Mulhern on a dating app and had gone to his house to meet up.

Whilst there Mulhern raped her, she confirmed, explaining that she “repeatedly told him to stop but he continued”.

The woman fled the house and a member of the public who saw her in distress called the police.

Officers launched an investigation which saw them “search several addresses looking for Mulhern, initially without success,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed.

“Numerous teams were deployed in a resource-intensive manhunt using a variety of tactics to locate and arrest him,” they add.

“This pressure ultimately led to Mulhern’s arrest in Islington one day later on Wednesday, March 22.

“The investigation team then worked tirelessly to secure evidence and ensure that Mulhern was charged and remanded in custody in order to remove a dangerous offender from the streets.”

Following Mulhern’s conviction, Detective Sergeant Sam Lockstone, who led the investigation, said: "I am incredibly proud of my team for supporting the victim throughout this investigation with such professionalism.

"Arresting, charging and remanding Mulhern, and then him pleading guilty, within one month of the incident shows the dedication and commitment our teams have in pursuing justice for these horrific offences."

