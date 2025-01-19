Man aged in his 50s dies in Co. Wexford collision
A MAN aged in his 50s has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Wexford.

The single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle occurred on the R738 at Knockeen in Barntown shortly before 6.15pm.

The motorcyclist was fatally injured and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination is due take place.

No other injuries were reported.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are due to carry out a technical examination of the scene today.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 5.30pm and 6.30pm are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

