Man and woman, aged in their 70s, killed in Donegal collision

TWO people have died following a collision in Co. Donegal overnight.

The incident happened on the N56 at Kilmacrennan at around 11.50pm yesterday (July 17) Gardaí have confirmed this morning.

A man and a woman, who were both aged in their 70s, died in the collision.

They were travelling in the same car.

In the second car a woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident, including those who may have camera or dash-cam footage, to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” they state.