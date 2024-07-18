Man and woman, aged in their 70s, killed in Donegal collision
News

Man and woman, aged in their 70s, killed in Donegal collision

TWO people have died following a collision in Co. Donegal overnight.

The incident happened on the N56 at Kilmacrennan at around 11.50pm yesterday (July 17) Gardaí have confirmed this morning.

A man and a woman, who were both aged in their 70s, died in the collision.

They were travelling in the same car.

In the second car a woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident, including those who may have camera or dash-cam footage, to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” they state.

See More: Donegal

Related

Man dies and another hospitalised following diving event in Co. Donegal
News 3 weeks ago

Man dies and another hospitalised following diving event in Co. Donegal

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three arrested in relation to 1975 murder of RUC officer
News 1 month ago

Three arrested in relation to 1975 murder of RUC officer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Donegal
News 1 month ago

Pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Donegal

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Pedestrian dies following Dublin hit-and-run involving stolen car
News 16 hours ago

Pedestrian dies following Dublin hit-and-run involving stolen car

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man left with serious head injuries following assault in Derry
News 16 hours ago

Man left with serious head injuries following assault in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Drugs worth £125k seized after cannabis farm discovered in outbuilding
News 1 day ago

Drugs worth £125k seized after cannabis farm discovered in outbuilding

By: Fiona Audley

New Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn locates family roots in Fermanagh
News 1 day ago

New Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn locates family roots in Fermanagh

By: Fiona Audley

Lock of Michael Collins’ hair expected to fetch thousands at auction
News 1 day ago

Lock of Michael Collins’ hair expected to fetch thousands at auction

By: Fiona Audley