Donegal woman, 82, dies in collision in Co. Tyrone

A WOMAN from Co. Donegal has died in a two-vehicle collision in Co. Tyrone.

Bernadette (Bernie) Cranley, 82, from Lifford died in the incident outside Omagh on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Cranley was driving a silver Toyota Vitz that was in a collision with a blue Suzuki Vitara on the Mellon Road between Omagh and Newtownstewart near the folk park at around 12.30pm.

The other driver, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to serious injuries.

"Our enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision, and we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist us," said Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI.

The tragedy comes as three other women lost their lives on Ireland's roads on Saturday.