Donegal woman, 82, dies in collision in Co. Tyrone
News

Donegal woman, 82, dies in collision in Co. Tyrone

Bernadette (Bernie) Cranley (Image: via PSNI)

A WOMAN from Co. Donegal has died in a two-vehicle collision in Co. Tyrone.

Bernadette (Bernie) Cranley, 82, from Lifford died in the incident outside Omagh on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Cranley was driving a silver Toyota Vitz that was in a collision with a blue Suzuki Vitara on the Mellon Road between Omagh and Newtownstewart near the folk park at around 12.30pm.

The other driver, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to serious injuries.

"Our enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision, and we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist us," said Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI.

The tragedy comes as three other women lost their lives on Ireland's roads on Saturday.

See More: Donegal, Tyrone

Related

Glasgow exhibition wants to hear from Donegal people
News 5 days ago

Glasgow exhibition wants to hear from Donegal people

By: Irish Post

Community 'devastated beyond words' as second teenager dies following Co. Donegal swimming tragedy
News 2 weeks ago

Community 'devastated beyond words' as second teenager dies following Co. Donegal swimming tragedy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Teenager dies after getting into difficulty swimming off coast in Co. Donegal
News 2 weeks ago

Teenager dies after getting into difficulty swimming off coast in Co. Donegal

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Politicians condemn arrest of elderly pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Belfast
News 9 hours ago

Politicians condemn arrest of elderly pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Top Irish acting talent takes to the stage
Comment 1 day ago

Top Irish acting talent takes to the stage

By: Keira O'Callaghan

Joe Biden wrestles with the verdict of history
Comment 1 day ago

Joe Biden wrestles with the verdict of history

By: Daniel Mulhall

Fault-lines, fanatics and a fragile peace
Comment 1 day ago

Fault-lines, fanatics and a fragile peace

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Where the mangoes grow — luxury meets ecology and equality at Sri Lankan resort
Travel 1 day ago

Where the mangoes grow — luxury meets ecology and equality at Sri Lankan resort

By: Mal Rogers

Home for the summer, not just a holiday
Comment 1 day ago

Home for the summer, not just a holiday

By: Joe Horgan