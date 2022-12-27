Man and woman arrested over fatal Christmas Eve shooting on Merseyside as victim named

A MAN and woman have been arrested by detectives investigation the murder of a woman at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve.

Elle Edwards, 26, died after being shot in the head at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village at around 11.50pm on December 24.

Police say she had been drinking with her sister and friends and do not believe she had been targeted.

Yesterday, a 30-year-old man from Tranmere was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

"We have made two arrests in connection with this cold-blooded shooting," said Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs from Major Crime Investigations.

"Elle's family are still having to come to terms with her tragic loss, and our specially trained family liaison officers are supporting them.

"We will not rest until we bring those responsible to justice and I would appeal to anyone who has information to contact us."

Four other people who were at the pub were also injured, one of whom — a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral — continues to receive medical treatment.

'Not the time to stay quiet'

Police and community leaders spent yesterday speaking to residents of Wallasey Village.

They also provided reassurance and gave people the opportunity to raise any concerns they may have.

Wirral's Community Policing lead, Superintendent Matthew Moscrop, also urged anyone with information to come forward.

"We urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to contact us, supporting the investigation and helping to find justice for Elle, her family and others injured or otherwise affected," he said.

"This is not the time for anyone who knows who is responsible for this shooting to stay quiet. Do the right thing and contact us with information."

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the Lighthouse Inn at the time of the incident, or anyone who has mobile or CCTV footage of what happened.

They have also appealed to motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything on Dashcam or CCTV.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 22000948723.