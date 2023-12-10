Man and woman jailed over sexual abuse of four-year-old boy

A MAN and woman have been jailed for a combined 16 years and nine months for their roles in the sexual abuse of a four-year-old boy.

Police say Naomi O'Brien incited Jonathan Walker to sexually abuse the young victim on multiple occasions.

O'Brien, 31, of Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester was jailed for four years and four months, while Walker, 33, of Pontsticill, Merthyr Tydfil, Wales was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years.

"This is a significant result for what is a very vulnerable and innocent four-year-old child who was subjected to multiple counts of abuse, but also for all other children in the community who could have been subject to similar offending by a predatory female who was inciting others to commit acts of sexual harm against the most vulnerable in society," said DI Zoe Marsden of Greater Manchester Police.

Sexual interest in children

O’Brien incited Walker to sexually abuse the victim on multiple occasions in March of this year.

During the investigation, chat was discovered between O'Brien and Walker, indicating a sexual interest in children.

Walker was found guilty of sexually abusing a four-year-old boy, along with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and possession of indecent images.

After his sentencing in July this year, a spokesperson for South Wales Police described him as a 'calculating and deviant individual'.

O'Brien, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to three counts of intentionally encouraging and assisting another to commit a sexual assault against a child, two counts of intentionally encouraging and assisting another to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

At her sentencing on November 20, O'Brien was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order of four years and four months and was made the subject of Sex Offender Notification Requirements for life.

'Terrible ordeal'

DI Marsden said it was evident that O'Brien knew Walker's interest in abusing children went beyond fantasy.

"Firstly, our thoughts remain with the victim and their family having gone through such a terrible ordeal," she said.

"Following a tenacious and lengthy investigation of 1,865 messages, our dedicated team was able to prove that the female suspect's chats were not simply a case of role play or fantasy — she had knowledge that the male had an interest in sexually abusing a young boy on the direction of her."

She added: "I hope the sentence sends a strong message to the public that we will pursue all available lines of enquiry to ensure we can bring justice to victims of serious sexual assaults."