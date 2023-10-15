Man arrested after almost €4m worth of cannabis is seized in Dublin

A MAN has been arrested after gardaí seized almost €4m worth of cannabis in Dublin this week.

The 42-year-old was detained after gardaí discovered 21kg of cannabis worth €420,000 during a search of a vehicle in Drumcondra on Wednesday.

An additional search was carried out the following day at an industrial premises in the Fairview area of Dublin.

During the search, gardaí discovered a further 174kg of cannabis with an estimated value of €3.5m.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

The arrested man was detained at a garda station in the Dublin area under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigating gardaí continue to detain the man, who can be held for up to seven days.