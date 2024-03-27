Man arrested after gardaí seize four viable explosive devices in Dublin
News

Man arrested after gardaí seize four viable explosive devices in Dublin

A MAN in his 40s has been arrested after gardaí seized four viable explosive devices during a search of a vehicle in Dublin.

Gardaí revealed that army bomb disposal experts were called to the scene in the Dublin 22 area on Sunday afternoon to remove the devices.

Meanwhile, suspected cannabis and a scrambler bike were seized during subsequent searches.

"At approximately 3.40pm, a van was searched by gardaí in the Ronanstown area where four viable improvised explosive devices were seized," read a garda statement issued on Tuesday

"A male (40s) was arrested in connection with the incident, and he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, at a Garda station in the Dublin area.

"The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was requested to attend and safely removed the explosive devices.

"During subsequent searches in the Ballyfermot and Ronanstown areas, a small quantity of suspected cannabis and a scrambler bike were also seized."

The suspected drugs have since been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

