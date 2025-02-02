Man arrested as part of investigation into high-value cross-border thefts

A MAN has been arrested as part of an investigation into recent high-value cross-border thefts.

Searches were carried out at three properties in Omagh, Co. Tyrone following the thefts in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

The searches uncovered suspected stolen goods and a 'significant' amount of cash.

"We were made aware by our colleagues in An Garda Síochána of recent thefts in the Letterkenny area of high-value machinery, scrap metal and other items," said Detective Inspector Winters of the PSNI.

"It's understood the stolen property was then transported across the border with the intention to sell on.

"As part of our ongoing enquiries into these thefts, we conducted three searches on Wednesday, January 29, within the Omagh area.

"One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He was later released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

"From these searches a number of suspected stolen items were recovered, as well as a significant amount of cash.

"Electronic devices were also seized for further forensic examination.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we continue to work alongside An Garda Síochána with this investigation."

The PSNI has now appealed for information and witnesses.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious, including being approached by someone with suspected stolen items for resale, is asked to contact police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference numbers 579, 628 and 21 of January 29.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.