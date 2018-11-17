Man arrested after cocaine worth €145,000 found in car in Dublin
A MAN has been arrested in Dublin after gardaí discovered a large amount of cocaine in the car he was driving.

The vehicle was stopped by gardaí just outside the Sheepmore estate in Blachardstown at 4pm on Friday.

A search of the car revealed two kilograms of cocaine worth €145,000.

The 39-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station.

He was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The seizure was part of an intelligence-led operation carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by Security and Intelligence in Dublin.

