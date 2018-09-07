Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club
(Picture: RollingNews.ie)

A MAN in his 30's has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club in County Wicklow three months ago.

Bobby Messett , a 50-year-old father-of-three, died after he was shot in the attack at the club.

Bobby Messett (Picture: Rolling News)

Two other people were injured.

One of them was boxing coach Pete Taylor, father and former coach of world champion Katie Taylor.

A man in his early 30s was arrested late last night and brought to Bray Garda Station, where he is currently being held for questioning.

Gardaí are still trying to establish a definitive motive for the attack.

