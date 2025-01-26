Man arrested following death of woman in Co. Waterford

A MAN has been arrested by gardaí investigating the death of a woman in Co. Waterford on Saturday.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was found unresponsive at around 10am yesterday following an incident at a residence on O'Brien Street in Waterford City.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

"A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident," read a garda statement.

"He is currently detained at a garda station in the Eastern Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, on suspicion of an offence under the Non-Fatal Offenses Against the Person Act."

A post-mortem is due to be carried out today, with the findings assisting gardaí in determining the course of their investigation.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation from an incident room at Waterford Garda Station.

Meanwhile, a Family Liaison Officer has also been assigned to support the family.

Gardaí have now appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with camera footage from the vicinity of O'Brien Street at the time of the incident is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305322 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.