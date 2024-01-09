Man arrested following serious assault which left victim in critical condition
AN arrest has been made after a serious assault in Westmeath left a man in critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí were called to a disturbance involving two men outside a premises on Patrick Street in Mullingar in the early hours of January 7.

At around 1.40am they attended the scene where a man in his 50s had been the victim of a serious assault.

He was first taken to Regional Hospital Mullingar before being transferred to Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital where his condition remains critical.

Yesterday afternoon a man aged in his 50s was arrested in connection with the assault.

He is being detained at a Garda station in the midlands under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The force has appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

In particular, they have urged anyone with video footage of the incident to make it available to them.

“The scene was preserved for forensic examination and investigations are ongoing,” they state.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, they added.

“Any persons that were in the vicinity of Patrick Street, Mullingar between the hours of 1am to 2am on the morning of Sunday, January 7, 2024 that have video footage of this incident are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

