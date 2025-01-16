Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Dublin
News

Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Dublin

A MAN has been arrested in Dublin on suspicion of human trafficking offences.

The 55-year-old was arrested in north county Dublin this morning by gardaí attached to the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

“This arrest is in relation to an ongoing investigation into human trafficking for the purpose of labour exploitation,” the police force confirmed.

He is currently being held at a Garda Station in North Dublin.

The force has urged victims to come forward.

“An Garda Síochána appeals to any person who may be the victim of human trafficking for sexual or labour exploitation to come forward and speak with them,” they said.

“They can contact their local Garda Station or call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

They added: “An Garda Síochána appeals to any person with any information on these heinous crimes or suspects to speak up.

“Further information on human trafficking and sexual exploitation can be found at blueblindfold.ie.”

