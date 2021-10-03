Man arrested over criminality linked to INLA paramilitary group

POLICE in Belfast arrested a man as part of an investigation into criminality linked to the INLA.

During a search at a property in Lisvarna Place in West Belfast on Friday, police seized suspected cocaine, cannabis, fireworks and cash.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply class A and B controlled drugs, possessing criminal property and possessing fireworks without a licence.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Maguire of the PSNI said: "The removal of drugs from our streets reflects the paramilitary Crime Task Force's ongoing commitment to safeguarding our community.

"The possession and distribution of drugs within communities will not and should not be tolerated and we will continue our campaign against those who are intent on profiting from significant harm caused by drugs criminality and activity."

The INLA, which was formed after a split from the Official IRA in 1974, declared a ceasefire in 1998 and claimed in 2010 to have decommissioned all their weapons

However the PSNI and An Garda Siochána believe the group remains actively involved in crime, including the supply and distribution of drugs, extortion, money lending, money laundering and paramilitary assaults.

The group recently held two shows of strength at hunger striker commemorations, at which weapons were fired.

Two weeks ago, the PSNI raided the offices of the IRSP, a political group linked to the INLA.