Teenage cyclist dies in Co. Meath hit-and-run 

A TEENAGE cyclist has died following a hit-and-run incident in Co. Meath.

The collision, involving a van and a bicycle, occurred at around 8.05pm on Tuesday at Nugentstown, Kells.

A statement from gardaí said the van failed to remain at the scene.

"The cyclist (an adult male aged in his late teens) was pronounced deceased at the scene," it added.

"His body has since been conveyed to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital Navan, where a postmortem examination will take place in due course.

"The coroner has been notified.

"The road remains closed with local diversions in place."

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone travelling in the area of Nugentstown between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday and who may have camera footage is asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on (046) 928 0820, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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