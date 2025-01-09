Man caught carrying gun on train arrested after station evacuated

A MAN who carried a gun while on a train in Dublin has been arrestd by Gardaí.

Officers were called to reports of a man in possession of a firearm while on a train that arrived into Dublin’s Connolly Station at around 6.20pm last night (January 8).

The incident saw the station evacuated as the police force deployed a large scale response - including several Garda Armed Response Units based in Dublin City.

“Shortly after 6:20pm, Gardaí received a report of a male passenger onboard a commuter rail service arriving into Connolly Station, Dublin that had been observed to be in possession of a suspect firearm,” a garda spokesperson confirmed this morning.

“The individual is not alleged to have made any threat towards any passenger onboard,” they added.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

“The suspect firearm has now been seized and a full technical examination will be conducted to determine its status under Irish legislation,” the spokesperson added.

“To ensure full public safety, Gardaí evacuated Connolly Station and conducted a security sweep of both the station and the train on which this person was a passenger,” they confirmed before adding that misinformation regarding the incident has circulated on social media.

“There are no ongoing public safety issues due to this incident and the station has now reopened,” they said.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of commentary in circulation online in relation to this incident which contains misinformation, disinformation and fake news,” they added.

“Once again, An Garda Síochána appeal to the public to independently verify any information that is shared on social media and/or sent through messaging sharing apps.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Store Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.