Man charged after fatal collision in Co. Cork

A MAN has been charged in relation to a collision in Co. Cork which saw a young man die from his injuries.

The two-vehicle collision at McCurtain Street in Fermoy happened at around 8.40pm on Saturday, July 1.

A man in his 20s, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was seriously injured in the incident.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he died on Sunday, July 2.

The driver of the other car, a woman in her 50s, was brought to the same hospital, where she is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A male driver, aged in his late 30s, was arrested at the scene of the incident and held at a Garda station in Co. Cork.

He has since been charged in relation to the collision and appeared before Mallow District Court yesterday morning (Monday, July 3).

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the McCurtain Street area between 8:30pm and 9pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Investigations are ongoing.