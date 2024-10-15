Man charged after large quantity of endangered eels seized in Wales
News

Man charged after large quantity of endangered eels seized in Wales

A TYRONE man has been charged after a large quantity of endangered European eels were seized at Holyhead Port.

A vehicle was stopped at the port by Border Force in January of this year, where a number of boxes containing the critically endangered fish were discovered.

Following a joint investigation by the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team, National Wildlife Crime Unit and Centre for Environment Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS), Kevin Forbes, of Rossa Court in Dungannon, was charged with offences under the Customs and Excise Act, Control of Trade in Endangered Species Regulations 2018 and the Animal Welfare Act.

The endangered eels seized at Holyhead Port

He is due to appear before Caernarfon Crown Court on Thursday, November 28.

The European eel is listed as a critically endangered species on the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list, as it is at extremely high risk of extinction.

Eels play a key role in freshwater ecosystems as a high-order predator, helping regulate other species populations and maintaining freshwater biodiversity.

They are also a critical food source for many birds, mammals and large fish.

See More: Eels, Tyrone, Wales

Related

Man arrested following assault on pregnant teenager
News 59 minutes ago

Man arrested following assault on pregnant teenager

By: Fiona Audley

New Irish dancing academy goes from strength to strength
News 3 hours ago

New Irish dancing academy goes from strength to strength

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest made after body of woman found in house
News 3 hours ago

Arrest made after body of woman found in house

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Two men jailed over sale of guns, ammunition and drugs on EncroChat
News 2 days ago

Two men jailed over sale of guns, ammunition and drugs on EncroChat

By: Gerard Donaghy

Boy sustains serious eye injury after being struck with firework in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Boy sustains serious eye injury after being struck with firework in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former police officer from Northern Ireland jailed after trying to kill ex-partner and her mother
News 2 days ago

Former police officer from Northern Ireland jailed after trying to kill ex-partner and her mother

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Absolutely abhorrent': Politicians condemn racially-motivated arson attack on south Belfast home
News 2 days ago

'Absolutely abhorrent': Politicians condemn racially-motivated arson attack on south Belfast home

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman who 'callously and viciously' murdered her own parents is jailed for life
News 2 days ago

Woman who 'callously and viciously' murdered her own parents is jailed for life

By: Gerard Donaghy