Man charged with murder after fatal pub assault
News

Man charged with murder after fatal pub assault

The Dolphin and Anchor pub in Chichester (Image: Google Street view)

A MAN has been charged with murder following a fatal assault at a pub in Sussex.

A 57-year-old man from South Yorkshire sustained serious head injuries during the assault at the Dolphin and Anchor in West Street, Chichester at about 11pm on Thursday, June 20.

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, who commenced CPR, the man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Today, Sussex Police revealed that 30-year-old Kieran Egan, who was arrested at the scene, has now been charged with murder.

Egan, of Baldmoor Lake Road in Birmingham, remains in custody and is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 24.

A 42-year-old man from County Durham, who was arrested on suspicion of affray, has been released on conditional bail.

A third man suspected of affray has been identified by police and efforts are ongoing to bring him into custody.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the victim in this investigation, who has lost his life in such tragic circumstances," said Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Joseph.

"We are continuing to appeal for information to build a clear picture of the events of that evening."

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant camera footage to contact them via a Major Incident Public Portal.

See More: Chichester, Sussex

