Dangerous driver jailed after causing death of Irishman in hit-and-run

A DANGEROUS driver who caused the death of an Irishman in a hit-and-run incident has been jailed.

David Breen, 26, was cycling home after playing football when he was struck by a car driven by Terry Varndell in Chichester, West Sussex in October 2021.

Co. Kerry native Mr Breen tragically died at the scene minutes later.

Varndell, who had been using his phone in the moments before the collision, was sentenced on Monday to six years in prison.

"This case demonstrates the devastating consequences of being distracted behind the wheel," said Detective Sergeant Ian Foxton of Sussex Police.

'Hardest day of our lives'

The court heard how other motorists had seen Mr Breen cycling with his lights on along the straight A286 Main Road at Birdham at about 8.10pm on October 26, 2021 and they all passed him safely.

However, phone records showed Varndell had made numerous texts and calls while driving, including calls in the moments immediately before the collision.

Varndell, who was not insured to drive his Vauxhall Zafira, failed to stop at the scene.

The former refuse worker of Middleton Close, Bracklesham Bay, was found guilty by a jury at Portsmouth Crown Court of causing death by dangerous driving.

As well as his custodial sentence, Varndell was disqualified from driving for eight years, with a requirement to complete an extended driving test before he would be allowed to drive again.

The family of Mr Breen, who was from Killarney but had been living in Chichester, described how he was optimistic about moving into a new flat.

In a victim statement, his mother Anne, father Anthony and brothers Shane and Anthony, described how they still feel raw about the incident.

They described hearing the news of his death as the 'hardest day of our lives'.

David was 'funny, caring, ready with the banter, cheeky, lovable and always on the go', they said.

'Pain and heartache'

DS Foxton said the force was 'determined to get justice for David's family'.

"Varndell drove dangerously and failed to show adequate awareness of David Breen who was cycling home," he said.

"Sadly, David never made it home that night, and his death has had a lasting impact on his family and loved ones.

'We know that driving while distracted such as by using a mobile phone is one of the 'fatal five' behaviours that lead to people being killed on our roads.

"This case shows the pain and heartache that being distracted and driving dangerously can cause.

"We were determined to get justice for David's family, and are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads."