Man charged with murder as family pay tribute to 'much-loved mother'
A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of ‘much loved’ grandmother Frances Dwyer in Birmingham.

The 48-year-old’s body was found at a property on Mulwych Road in Tile Cross on Saturday, March 30.

Anthony Hoey, 49, of Hall Road in Handsworth, was arrested later that evening and charged with murder.

He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on April 2.

Paying tribute this week, Ms Dwyer’s mother, two daughters and grandchildren said she “will be missed so much”.

“We don’t know how we will get on without you,” they said.

Describing her as a “much-loved daughter, mother, nan, sister, auntie, mother-in-law and friend”, they added: “Heaven has gained the most beautiful Angel.

"You're missed by all your family and friends. Forever and always we love you,” they said.

Hoey is further charged with theft, aggravated vehicle taking and driving a motor vehicle taken without the owner's consent.

“Ms Dwyer's family are being supported and kept updated and our thoughts remain with them at this awful time,” a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.

