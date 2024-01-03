Man charged with murder of Michael Murphy in London

DETECTIVES investigating a fatal stabbing in London on St Stephen's Day have charged a man with murder.

Michael Murphy, 49, was found with fatal stab wounds in Cranwood Street, Hackney, EC1 in the early hours of December 26.

On Tuesday, 38-year-old Jurejs Vankovs, of no fixed address, was charged with the murder of Mr Murphy.

Vankovs, who was also charged with possession of a bladed article, was due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 669/26Dec23.