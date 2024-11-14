Man charged with murdering his father at five-star hotel in Ireland

A MAN has been charged with the murder of his father at a luxury hotel in Co. Laois.

Tourist Henry McGowan, of Clinton Street in Brooklyn, New York, was charged with murder following an incident at The Lodge at the Ballyfin Demense estate in Ballyfin.

His father, John McGowan, was found unresponsive in the hotel at around 8pm on November 12.

The 60-year-old was later pronounced dead.

Henry McGowan, 30, appeared at Portlaoise District Court this morning, charged with his murder, where judge Andrew Cody adjourned the case to November 18.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, the gardaí has said.

“A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Portlaoise Garda Station,” they confirmed.

“A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) will be appointed to support the family of the deceased,” they added.