Man charged with murdering his father at five-star hotel in Ireland
News

Man charged with murdering his father at five-star hotel in Ireland

A MAN has been charged with the murder of his father at a luxury hotel in Co. Laois.

Tourist Henry McGowan, of Clinton Street in Brooklyn, New York, was charged with murder following an incident at The Lodge at the Ballyfin Demense estate in Ballyfin.

An investigation is underway into the death of a man at the five star Ballyfin Estate in Co Laois

His father, John McGowan, was found unresponsive in the hotel at around 8pm on November 12.

The 60-year-old was later pronounced dead.

Henry McGowan, 30, appeared at Portlaoise District Court this morning, charged with his murder, where judge Andrew Cody adjourned the case to November 18.

A 60-year-old man died at the hotel earlier this week

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, the gardaí has said.

“A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Portlaoise Garda Station,” they confirmed.

“A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) will be appointed to support the family of the deceased,” they added.

See More: Laois

Related

Arrest over death of man following fatal assault at Co. Laois hotel
News 21 hours ago

Arrest over death of man following fatal assault at Co. Laois hotel

By: Gerard Donaghy

€2.4m worth of cannabis seized in Co. Meath
News 6 months ago

€2.4m worth of cannabis seized in Co. Meath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Funeral held for homeless woman who died in Dublin as memorial planned
News 8 months ago

Funeral held for homeless woman who died in Dublin as memorial planned

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Kneecap concert in Derry gets go-ahead at new venue
News 9 hours ago

Kneecap concert in Derry gets go-ahead at new venue

By: Fiona Audley

'A dangerous man': Covid denier who encouraged violent terrorist acts online is jailed
News 18 hours ago

'A dangerous man': Covid denier who encouraged violent terrorist acts online is jailed

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed for 17 years following multiple child sex offences
News 18 hours ago

Man jailed for 17 years following multiple child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes after acclaimed singer-songwriter Johnny Duhan dies while swimming off Galway coast
News 19 hours ago

Tributes after acclaimed singer-songwriter Johnny Duhan dies while swimming off Galway coast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man and woman arrested in Dublin as part of investigation into 'large-scale' money laundering operation
News 20 hours ago

Man and woman arrested in Dublin as part of investigation into 'large-scale' money laundering operation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí renew appeal for Co. Meath teen missing since last week
News 21 hours ago

Gardaí renew appeal for Co. Meath teen missing since last week

By: Gerard Donaghy