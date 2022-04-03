Man convicted of 'brutal' murder of 73-year-old neighbour Pauline Quinn

A MAN who this week pleaded guilty to murdering his 73-year-old neighbour in her own home is facing a life sentence for the 'appalling attack'.

Pauline Quinn was found unconscious in her bungalow in Rayton Spur, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on the evening of November 9, 2021.

The much-loved grandmother had suffered severe head injuries and was sadly pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, 61-year-old Lawrence Bierton of Rayton Spur, Worksop, pleaded guilty to Ms Quinn's murder.

"I am pleased Bierton decided to plead guilty, which has spared Pauline's family having to go through the emotional ordeal of a trial," said Detective Inspector Steve Wragg of Nottinghamshire Police.

"Bierton committed this brutal crime in his own neighbourhood, in the middle of the day.

"He is an extremely violent and dangerous individual who is now facing a life sentence for this appalling attack."

Bierton, who the Mirror reports was released from prison on licence in 2020 after killing two elderly sisters in 1995, will be sentenced on June 10, 2022.

A murder investigation was launched following Ms Quinn's death and Bierton was arrested on suspicion of her murder the next morning.

Police stopped Bierton, who had been driving a Renault Clio he had stolen from Ms Quinn.

Officers had managed to trace the vehicle to the Barnsley area of South Yorkshire and arrested the suspect at a petrol station.

Bierton was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to Ms Quinn's murder and a charge of theft when he appeared at court on Friday.

In a previous statement, Ms Quinn's family said: "The whole family is totally in shock. Pauline was so full of joy and we just can't believe what has happened."

Detective Inspector Wragg added: "Pauline's tragic death devastated her family and shocked her friends and neighbours in their community.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences remain with them and I hope today's guilty pleas bring some degree of closure for them."