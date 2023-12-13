Pensioner found dead at his home is named as son charged with murder

A PENSIONER found dead at his home earlier this month has been named as police revealed his son has been charged with murder.

Officers attended an address in Northfield Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire at around 1am of December 1 after reports a person had been assaulted.

A 76-year-old man was found with significant injuries and despite emergency services performing CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene around an hour later.

Today, Nottinghamshire Police named the deceased as 76-year-old Malcolm McGarry.

'Condolences'

"His son, 53-year-old Peter McGarry, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, was arrested and subsequently charged with his murder," read a statement from the force.

"He was remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 9, 2024."

Detective Inspector Melanie Crutchley, who is leading the investigation, said: "Specialist family liaison officers are keeping Mr McGarry's family informed about the progress of our investigation, and I'd like to again express our deepest condolences to them at this difficult time."