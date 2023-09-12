Man dies after motorcycle collides with car

A MAN in his 60s was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in Co. Armagh.

The incident happened at Northway in Portadown at around 2pm on Sunday, September 10.

Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, who are investigating the circumstances of the collision, have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“A man in his 60s sadly died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes car at around 2pm,” the force confirmed.

The PSNI’s Sergeant Miller Devlin added: “Our enquiries are continuing and we would be particularly keen to speak with the driver of a black SUV type vehicle, which was in the Northway area travelling in the direction of Rushmere Shopping Centre at around 2pm.”

Detectives can be contacted on 101 using the reference number 945 of 10/09/23.

“We would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dash-cam footage which could assist us, to get in touch,” Serg Devlin added.