Gardaí to investigate after man dies in house fire

A MAN died of his injuries in the early hours of Saturday morning in a house fire, it has been reported.

The fire is believed to have taken place Keyes Park in the Southill area of Limerick this morning.

Munster Fire Control received an emergency call regarding the incident at approximately 1.38am on Saturday, the Irish Times reported.

It is believed that the house was occupied by a number of people, and one man died.

Three units were sent to the scene by the Limerick City and County Fire Service while paramedics attended to injuries sustained at the scene.

The house has been sealed off pending both a technical and a forensic examination to determine the cause of the blaze.

The body of the deceased will be the subject of a postmortem examination at University Hospital Limerick as Gardaí at Roxboro Road investigate the incident.