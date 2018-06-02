Gardaí to investigate after man dies in house fire
News

Gardaí to investigate after man dies in house fire

A MAN died of his injuries in the early hours of Saturday morning in a house fire, it has been reported.

The fire is believed to have taken place Keyes Park in the Southill area of Limerick this morning.

Munster Fire Control received an emergency call regarding the incident at approximately 1.38am on Saturday, the Irish Times reported.

It is believed that the house was occupied by a number of people, and one man died.

Advertisement

Three units were sent to the scene by the Limerick City and County Fire Service while paramedics attended to injuries sustained at the scene.

The house has been sealed off pending both a technical and a forensic examination to determine the cause of the blaze.

The body of the deceased will be the subject of a postmortem examination at University Hospital Limerick as Gardaí at Roxboro Road investigate the incident.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Garda, Limerick

Related

Gardaí issue warning over driving on drugs as three drivers test positive
News 6 hours ago

Gardaí issue warning over driving on drugs as three drivers test positive

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí unveil new uniforms to be trialled this summer
News 3 days ago

Gardaí unveil new uniforms to be trialled this summer

By: Ryan Price

Two men arrested in connection to 1990 ambush and murder of Tyrone bookmaker
News 4 days ago

Two men arrested in connection to 1990 ambush and murder of Tyrone bookmaker

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Visa issue statement following mass chaos of customers unable to use bank cards
News 8 hours ago

Visa issue statement following mass chaos of customers unable to use bank cards

By: Rebecca Keane

The weather this weekend will delight anyone with outdoor plans
News 9 hours ago

The weather this weekend will delight anyone with outdoor plans

By: Rebecca Keane

'This is a statement' – Ireland to show support of LGBT rights with rainbow flag kit for USA friendly
Sport 1 day ago

'This is a statement' – Ireland to show support of LGBT rights with rainbow flag kit for USA friendly

By: Aidan Lonergan

'Brothers in arms': Rugby club pays tribute to teenage friends who drowned in Irish quarry
News 1 day ago

'Brothers in arms': Rugby club pays tribute to teenage friends who drowned in Irish quarry

By: Aidan Lonergan

Visa chaos as millions of customers left unable to use bank cards across Ireland and Europe
News 1 day ago

Visa chaos as millions of customers left unable to use bank cards across Ireland and Europe

By: Aidan Lonergan