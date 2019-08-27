Man dies following assault near West Dublin pub

GARDAI ARE appealing for information following the death of a man in a suspected assault near a West Dublin pub over the weekend.

Vincent Parsons, 34, from Clondalkin suffered serious head injuries after he was attacked near a pub in Tallaght on Saturday night, August 24th, at some point between 10pm and 11pm.

He was found in the nearby Killinarden housing estate and rushed to Tallaght Hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

A post-mortem is set to be conducted this week.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardai in Tallaght are appealing for witnesses following the death of a 34-year-old man seriously assaulted in Tallaght on Saturday night.

“Vincent Parsons, with an address in the Clondalkin area, was discovered with head injuries by passers-by in Killinarden Estate late on Saturday night.

“It’s understood he had sustained a number of head injuries during an incident in and around a nearby public house where he had been socialising. He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital by Gardai where he was pronounced dead on August 26, 2019.

“The office of the State Pathologist have been notified an arrangements are being put in place for a post-mortem examination to be carried out.

“Investigating Gardai are appealing to the public for information and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of a public house in Killinarden on Saturday night between 10pm and 11pm to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.”