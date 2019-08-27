Man dies following assault near West Dublin pub
News

Man dies following assault near West Dublin pub

GARDAI ARE appealing for information following the death of a man in a suspected assault near a West Dublin pub over the weekend.

Vincent Parsons, 34, from Clondalkin suffered serious head injuries after he was attacked near a pub in Tallaght on Saturday night, August 24th, at some point between 10pm and 11pm.

He was found in the nearby Killinarden housing estate and rushed to Tallaght Hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

A post-mortem is set to be conducted this week.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardai in Tallaght are appealing for witnesses following the death of a 34-year-old man seriously assaulted in Tallaght on Saturday night.

Advertisement

“Vincent Parsons, with an address in the Clondalkin area, was discovered with head injuries by passers-by in Killinarden Estate late on Saturday night.

“It’s understood he had sustained a number of head injuries during an incident in and around a nearby public house where he had been socialising. He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital by Gardai where he was pronounced dead on August 26, 2019.

Image: An Garda Siochana

“The office of the State Pathologist have been notified an arrangements are being put in place for a post-mortem examination to be carried out.

“Investigating Gardai are appealing to the public for information and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of a public house in Killinarden on Saturday night between 10pm and 11pm to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.”

Advertisement

See More: Dublin, Murder, Pub

Related

Dublin's oldest fruit and veg market closes today after 127 years
News 3 days ago

Dublin's oldest fruit and veg market closes today after 127 years

By: Harry Brent

'Life is wonderful' - It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star jets over to Dublin for a pint of Guinness
News 3 days ago

'Life is wonderful' - It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star jets over to Dublin for a pint of Guinness

By: Jack Beresford

Scenic Dublin trail named among list of world’s most thrilling running routes
News 3 days ago

Scenic Dublin trail named among list of world’s most thrilling running routes

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

6 blockbuster movies that were shot in Ireland
Life & Style 3 days ago

6 blockbuster movies that were shot in Ireland

By: Harry Brent

Incredible footage shows ALLIGATOR climbing over fence in Florida
News 3 days ago

Incredible footage shows ALLIGATOR climbing over fence in Florida

By: Harry Brent

'Derry Girls' broadcaster responds to complaints over show “needing subtitles”
News 3 days ago

'Derry Girls' broadcaster responds to complaints over show “needing subtitles”

By: Jack Beresford

Ireland agrees to take in migrants stranded on Mediterranean rescue ship
News 3 days ago

Ireland agrees to take in migrants stranded on Mediterranean rescue ship

By: Harry Brent

Taoiseach threatens to vote against Mercosur trade deal if Brazil fails to protect Amazon
News 3 days ago

Taoiseach threatens to vote against Mercosur trade deal if Brazil fails to protect Amazon

By: Harry Brent