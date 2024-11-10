Man dies in collision in Co. Fermanagh
A MAN has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Fermanagh on Friday night.

Shortly after 9.35pm, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a Black Audi A4 and a Honda CBF 600 motorcycle on the Derrylin Road, Enniskillen.

"Officers along with colleagues from partner emergency services attended but sadly the rider of the motorcycle was confirmed deceased at the scene," said Roads Inspector Cherith Adair.

Investigators are appealing to witnesses or anyone who may have camera footage that could assist with enquiries to contact 101, quoting reference 1743 of November 8.

