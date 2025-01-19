Man dies in house fire in Co. Dublin while gardaí warn against online speculation

A MAN has died following a house fire in Co. Dublin this morning.

Firefighters from Tallaght, Blanchardstown and Dolphins Barn attended the scene.of a fire at a residence in Lucan just before 6am.

Gardaí laer confirmed that a man, aged in his 40s, was fatally injured in the fire and his body remains at the scene.

However, they warned against the spread of disinformation following online speculation about the incident.

"An Garda Síochána is aware of commentary in circulation online in relation to this incident which contains misinformation, disinformation and fake news," added a statement from gardaí.

"Once again, An Garda Síochána appeal to the public to independently verify any information that is shared on social media and/or sent through messaging sharing apps."

Gardaí added that the coroner has been notified and a post-mortem is due to take place.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination while investigations are ongoing.